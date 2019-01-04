Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Ream, Corona, and more

2018 has been mixed with highs and lows for Fulham, from their promotion to the English Premier League followed up by their current place in the bottom three. However, the London club will seek a place in the next round of the FA Cup this weekend and Tim Ream will aim to help them turn things around.

Ream has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, being a vocal leader in Fulham’s backline. Despite conceding four goals against Arsenal on New Years Day, Fulham will be favorites to advance as the Cottagers host Oldham at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Liga MX kicks off this weekend with several U.S. Men’s National Team players hoping to feature. Joe Corona returns to Club Tijuana and will aim for a starting XI spot against Guadalajara. Omar Gonzalez and Michael Orozco will lead respective backlines in their opening matches, while Lynden Gooch and Sunderland travel to Charlton Athletic in League One play.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Southampton on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Aston Villa on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Millwall on Sunday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Oldham Athletic on Sunday.

Danny Williams, Geoff Cameron, and Antonee Robinson all will miss out due to injury.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

France

Coupe De France

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Chateauroux on Friday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu and Rennes face Brest on Sunday.

Maki Tall and Tours face Les Herbiers on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Garde Saint-Ivy Pontivy on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Cruz Azul on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres on Saturday.

Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa are off.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados face Celaya on Saturday.