Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Yedlin, Holmes, and more

Newcastle United head into the weekend winless in their last five matches in all competitions, and a trip to Chelsea on Saturday poses a tough test for the Magpies.

Veteran right back DeAndre Yedlin has made 19 appearances for Rafa Benitez’s side this season and will look to quiet a dangerous Chelsea attack. Newcastle has allowed seven goals in Yedlin’s last four appearances for the club, and will need to be strong to earn their first points against the Blues since May 2018. Expect Yedlin to battle against Willian, Eden Hazard, or Callum Hudson-Odoi throughout the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Duane Holmes are Derby County face a tricky test at Leeds United on Friday after a stellar performance in FA Cup play last weekend. Cameron Carter-Vickers will hope to return in Graham Potter’s starting XI after suffering an illness at the weekend. Tim Ream and Fulham will entertain Burnley in Premier League action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Kyle Scott and Chelsea on Saturday.

Danny Williams is out for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Preston North End on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Leeds United on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and Antonee Robinson are out for QPR and Wigan Athletic respectively.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Luton Town on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Ajaccio on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Veracruz on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Club America on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Monterrey on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pumas on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Pachuca on Saturday.

Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Toluca on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Braga B on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Netherlands

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Jong PSV on Sunday.