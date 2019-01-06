Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Holmes, Miazga, and more

Duane Holmes got a rare start on Saturday as Derby County battled back for a 2-2 draw in FA Cup play against Southampton. The American midfielder was a lively presence in Frank Lampard’s team, and was able to help the Rams earn a replay against the Premier League side later this month.

The 24-year-old recorded one shot on goal while also winning 60% of his one-on-one duels. Despite not being able to find the back of the net, Holmes ability to create chances for his teammates will surely give Lampard something to consider as Derby returns to league action on Friday at Leeds United.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga earned his first appearance for Nantes since last October in their French Cup triumph over lower league competition. Eric Lichaj and Tim Ream both started for their respective clubs despite FA Cup elimination. Lynden Gooch continued to start for Sunderland but the Black Cats could only earn a point at Charlton Athletic.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Duane Holmes started and played 88 minutes in Derby County’s 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Swansea City’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 loss to Millwall on Sunday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Oldham Athletic on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Kyle Scott did not dress for Chelsea.

Danny Williams, Geoff Cameron, and Antonee Robinson all will miss out due to injury.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 67 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

France

Coupe De France

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 4-1 win over Chateauroux on Friday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 58 minutes in Rennes 3-2 penalty shootout win over Brest on Sunday.

Maki Tall did not dress in Tours 2-1 loss to Les Herbiers on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Garde Saint-Ivy Pontivy on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-1 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez came off the bench and played 11 minutes for Queretaro.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul on Friday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-2 draw with Tigres on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 2-0 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Tony Alfaro did not dress for Guadalajara.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa did not play this weekend.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce did not dress in Dorados 1-0 loss to Celaya on Saturday.