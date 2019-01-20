Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Weah, Holmes, and more

Making your debut for new club whether it be on-loan or a permanent move is surely a day a player will not forget. Timothy Weah ended his debut for Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic on a high, scoring his first goal for the club on Saturday.

Weah’s sublime finish capped off a 3-0 FA Cup fourth round victory for the holders over lower-league Airdrieonians. Even before scoring, Weah was a lively presence as the No. 9, and even could’ve added an assist if the ball bounced Celtic’s way. Now after getting his debut out of the way, Weah will aim to play a big role for Celtic in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and helped Swansea City to a clean sheet victory at home. Quentin Westberg kept another clean sheet for Ligue 2 side Auxerre, while Ian Harkes scored on his debut for Dundee United. Ethan Horvath remained in between the posts for Club Brugge but unfortunately could not help them avoid a league defeat.

Christian Pulisic got some minutes off the bench in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 league win over RB Leipzig. John Brooks and Weston McKennie faced off in Bundesliga play as well on Sunday, while Duane Holmes scored his first goal for Derby County.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 2-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Danny Williams is out for Huddersfield Town.

PREMIER LEAGUE CUP

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Birmingham City on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE goal, and played 87 minutes in Derby County’s 2-1 win over Reading on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and played 69 minutes in Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj came off the bench and played one minute in Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Geoff Cameron are out for Wigan Athletic and QPR respectively.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Rennes 0-0 draw with Montpellier on Sunday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 1-0 loss to Angers on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 3-0 win over Orleans on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play for RB Leipzig.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 63 minutes for Hannover.

Sebastian Soto did not dress for Hannover.

Weston McKennie started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played one minute for Schalke.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremberg’s 3-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Aron Johannsson, Timothy Chandler, and Caleb Stanko all remain out for Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg respectively.

Mexico

Liga MX

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Sunday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Pumas on Sunday.

Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Toluca on Sunday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 1-1 draw with Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 2-1 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubio, Fernando Arce and Dorados are off this week.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica B’s 2-1 loss to Leixoes on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress in Levante’s 2-0 win over Valladolid on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 5-1 loss to De Graafschap on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 2-0 loss to Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-2 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Friday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 4-1 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Standard Liege on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 4-1 loss to Eupen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Timothy Weah came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 21 minutes in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Ian Harkes came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 20 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-0 win over Montrose on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 loss to Ross County on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 3-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.