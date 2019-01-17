Arsenal-Chelsea headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Premier League’s biggest match of the weekend features two of London’s biggest clubs in Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners will play host in a match that both sides must win with Manchester United creeping behind them in the Premier League table.
Two teams near the top of the table will also be meeting in Spain as Real Madrid and Sevilla meet at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The two clubs sit level on points and a win would for either side would see them end the weekend in third place.
German Bundesliga play returns this weekend and will continue the theme of clashes between top clubs. Current table-toppers Borussia Dortmund will be visiting RB Leipzig who sit in fourth place. The visitors will be looking to carry their strong form into the second half of the season and finish the season German champions.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Deportivo Alavés
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hoffenheim vs Bayern München
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Amiens SC
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Birmingham City
Liga MX
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Santos Laguna
Belgian First Division A
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs Genk
A-League
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
Saturday
English Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – CNBC – Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Cardiff City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Everton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Burnley
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Arsenal vs Chelsea
La Liga
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Sevilla
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Atlético Madrid
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs Valencia
ITALIAN Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Roma vs Torino
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Parma
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Sassuolo
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia M’gladbach
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund
Ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Guingamp
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Dijon
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Strasbourg
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Toulouse
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Nice
English Football League Championship
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Millwall
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Sheffield United
Eredivisie
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs Heracles
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs Monterrey
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Pachuca
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul
Ascenso MX
8 p.m. – GOLTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Correcaminos UAT
Turkish Super Lig
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Galatasaray vs Ankaragücü
Scottish FA Cup
12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Celtic vs Airdrieonians
Sunday
English Premier League
8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City
11a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Betis vs Girona
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Villarreal vs Athletic Club
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Levante vs Real Valladolid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Leganés
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Atalanta
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Bologna
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Sampdoria
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Empoli
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Lazio
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Nürnberg vs Hertha BSC
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Montpellier
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Nantes
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Olympique Marseille
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Olympique Lyonnais
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs PSV
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Heerenveen
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Atlas
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs Necaxa
7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Guadalajara vs Toluca
9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs Tijuana
Turkish Super Lig
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Trabzonspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Belgian First Division A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs Anderlecht
Scottish FA Cup
9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hearts vs Livingston
A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar
Comments