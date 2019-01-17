Arsenal-Chelsea headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Premier League’s biggest match of the weekend features two of London’s biggest clubs in Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners will play host in a match that both sides must win with Manchester United creeping behind them in the Premier League table.

Two teams near the top of the table will also be meeting in Spain as Real Madrid and Sevilla meet at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The two clubs sit level on points and a win would for either side would see them end the weekend in third place.

German Bundesliga play returns this weekend and will continue the theme of clashes between top clubs. Current table-toppers Borussia Dortmund will be visiting RB Leipzig who sit in fourth place. The visitors will be looking to carry their strong form into the second half of the season and finish the season German champions.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Deportivo Alavés

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hoffenheim vs Bayern München

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Amiens SC

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Birmingham City

Liga MX

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Santos Laguna

Belgian First Division A

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs Genk

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – CNBC – Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Burnley

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Arsenal vs Chelsea

La Liga

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Atlético Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta de Vigo vs Valencia

ITALIAN Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Roma vs Torino

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Parma

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Sassuolo

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia M’gladbach

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs Werder Bremen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Guingamp

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Nice

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Millwall

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Sheffield United

Eredivisie

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs Heracles

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs Monterrey

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Pachuca

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul

Ascenso MX

8 p.m. – GOLTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Correcaminos UAT

Turkish Super Lig

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Galatasaray vs Ankaragücü

Scottish FA Cup

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Celtic vs Airdrieonians

Sunday

English Premier League

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

11a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Betis vs Girona

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Villarreal vs Athletic Club

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Levante vs Real Valladolid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Leganés

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Bologna

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Empoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Lazio

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Nürnberg vs Hertha BSC

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Montpellier

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Nantes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Olympique Lyonnais

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs PSV

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Heerenveen

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Atlas

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs Necaxa

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Guadalajara vs Toluca

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs Tijuana

Turkish Super Lig

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Trabzonspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Belgian First Division A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs Anderlecht

Scottish FA Cup

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hearts vs Livingston

A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar