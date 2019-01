Arsenal-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Two of England’s biggest clubs are set to clash in an FA Cup fixture on Friday as Manchester United visit Arsenal. The pair played out an exciting 2-2 Premier League draw back in December.

Borussia Dortmund is set to meet with Hannover 96 on Saturday with the two clubs sitting on opposite ends of the Bundesliga table. Dortmund are heavy favorites and are hoping to extend the gap between them and Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are the current table-toppers in Spain’s top flight and will be taking on Girona this weekend. Atletico Madrid, who currently sit in second, will hope to top Getafe on Saturday. Real Madrid has risen to third in the league after a shaky start and will meet with Espanyol on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

English FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Bolton Wanderers

2:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs Manchester United

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hertha BSC vs Schalke 04

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs Lille

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs Puebla

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs Lobos BUAP

Turkish Super Lig

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Beşiktaş vs BB Erzurumspor

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Saturday

English FA Cup

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Accrington Stanley vs Derby County

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Gillingham

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Doncaster Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Newport County

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Burnley

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle United vs Watford

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Everton

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs Eibar

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Villarreal

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Cagliari

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Udinese

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Napoli

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia M’gladbach vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Mainz 05 vs Nürnberg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Ligue 1

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Reims

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Nîmes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Bordeaux

Eredivisie

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Groningen

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Tijuana

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monterrey vs América

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs Morelia

Ascenso MX

8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Juárez vs Mineros de Zacatecas

Turkish Super Lig

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Göztepe vs Galatasaray

A-League

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

8 p.m. – ESPN2 – USA vs Panama

Sunday

English FA Cup

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs Celta de Vigo

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Athletic Club vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Huesca

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Frosinone

9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs Roma

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs SPAL

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Internazionale

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Juventus

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Bayern München vs Stuttgart

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs RB Leipzig

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Caen

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Amiens SC vs Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Angers SCO

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Rennes

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Utrecht vs Willem II

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Ajax

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs AZ

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs Tigres UANL

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Querétaro vs León

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara

Scottish Premiership

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – St. Mirren vs Hibernian

11 a.m. – B/R Live – Livingston vs Rangers

A-League

2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners

4 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets