Atlanta United acquires Pity Martinez as Designated Player

After months of being linked to Atlanta United, Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez is on the move to Major League Soccer.

Atlanta United announced on Thursday they’ve acquired Martinez from River Plate, ending lengthy speculation about the 25-year-old’s future. Martinez’s arrival however gives the Five Stripes four Designated Players which means a decision will need to be made prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Martinez joined River Plate in 2015 from Hurcan and went on to make 96 appearances with the club, scoring 24 goals. He lifted a pair of Copa Libertadores titles, two Recopa Sudamericana titles, two Argentina Cups, and one Argentina SuperCup.

“We’re excited to announce we’ve secured Gonzalo to a long-term contract with our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Recently named as the best player in South America in 2018, Gonzalo is an attacking player who can play wide or centrally. His abilities complement our style of play and we expect him to make a smooth transition to MLS.”

He has won two caps with the Argentina National Team, while also scoring on his debut last September.

“I’m very excited to come to Major League Soccer and to join Atlanta United,” Martínez said. “The club has shown a lot of trust in me and I’m looking forward to working with Frank de Boer and my teammates to continue making history at the club.”

The Five Stripes open their season in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 on Feb. 21st against Herediano.