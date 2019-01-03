Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe pleased over Hyndman's loan in Scotland

Emerson Hyndman has yet to truly play an important role in Eddie Howe’s squad at Bournemouth. However, the 22-year-old could very well change that after he returned to the South Coast club this past weekend.

Hyndman’s six-month loan at Scottish Premier League side Hibernian came to an end, which saw the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder gain valuable first-team minutes in a physical league. After 17 appearances for the Edinburgh club, Hyndman will now look for consistent minutes in the English Premier League.

Injuries have helped Hyndman make his way back to the Cherries, with Dan Gosling and Lewis Cook the latest to go onto the shelf. He did not appear in Bournemouth’s 3-3 draw against Watford on Wednesday, however that did not stop Howe from praising the midfielder for his improvement on loan.

“Emerson has done well in Scotland. We are really pleased with the progress he has made,” Howe said. “From the perspective of dealing with the media, big crowds, and high expectations, Scottish football is excellent.”

“The football is high-tempo. It’s very similar to the football in this country where it is blood and thunder and the games matter so much. The supporters are really passionate at every club. It has been beneficial for him.”

With only 59 minutes of first-team action under his belt at Bournemouth, Hyndman will need to make the most of his opportunities with the club. It is unsure if he will remain with Bournemouth for the remaining five months of the English season or he will head back out on loan.

Hyndman stated back in December that he would’ve liked to stay at Hibernian but felt it was up to the two clubs to work that out.

Bournemouth are currently in 12th place in the EPL, earning 27 points through 21 matches. They return to play on Saturday in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion before traveling to Everton on Jan. 13th in league action.