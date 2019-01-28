Copa del Rey headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The Copa del Rey returns this week with the second leg of all four quarterfinals set to take place. Barcelona will be looking to overcome the 2-0 hold they dug themselves into in the first leg against Sevilla. Real Madrid head into the second leg defending a two-goal lead over Girona.

Midweek Premier League action will also be available with all 20 teams featuring. Manchester United will be hoping to make it nine wins from nine when they host Burnley on Wednesday. Tottenham will be looking to improve after losing three of their last four matches as they host Watford.

Milan and Napoli’s quarterfinal fixture headlines Coppa Italia action this week in Italy. Juventus will visit Atalanta on Wednesday while Inter and Lazio close the quarterfinals with their fixture on Thursday.

Monaco will be visiting Guingamp in a Coupe de la Ligue semifinal on Tuesday despite a poor campaign in Ligue 1 while Strasbourg and Bordeaux are set to meet in the other semifinal.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Alavés vs Rayo Vallecano

Italian Serie A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Genoa

English FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Barnet vs Brentford

Turkish Super Lig

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Kasımpaşa

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahçe vs Yeni Malatyaspor

Tuesday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs Cardiff City

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Everton

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs Burnley

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Copa del Rey

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Getafe

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Napoli

Coupe de la Ligue

3:05 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Monaco

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs MSV Duisburg

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs St. Pauli

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Ingolstadt

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs Erzgebirge Aue

Copa MX

8 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tampico Madero vs Juárez

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs Atlante

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Cimarrones de Sonora

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Potros UAEM vs Correcaminos UAT

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs Pumas UNAM

Wednesday

English Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

2:45 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs Leicester City

3 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

Copa del Rey

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs Espanyol

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Sevilla

Coppa Italia

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Roma

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Juventus

Ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs Saint-Étienne

Coupe de la Ligue

12:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Bordeaux

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Paderborn

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Sandhausen

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Holstein Kiel

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Arminia Bielefeld

Copa MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs León

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlético San Luis vs América

Copa Libertadores

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nacional Asunción vs Delfin

6:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Defensor Sporting vs Bolívar

Scottish FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cowdenbeath vs Rangers

Thursday

Copa del Rey

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Real Madrid

Coppa Italia

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Lazio

German 2. Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Köln