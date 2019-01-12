Eight trades headline busy day at 2019 MLS Draft

It was a busy beginning to the 2019 MLS SuperDraft on Friday with two rounds already in the books. While many of the biggest names in collegiate soccer learned their destinations, several MLS teams were involved in trades in Chicago.

Eight trades took place on Friday which saw players, draft picks, and allocation money all exchanged in the process.

Marlon Hairton and Chris Seitz were the lone two MLS players who went on the move on Friday, and many more could be on the way during Monday’s final two rounds.

Here’s a closer look at every trade on Friday:

Colorado Rapids receive No. 5 pick (Andre Shinyashiki) from Chicago Fire in exchange for No. 15 pick in 2019 SuperDraft and $100,000 in General Allocation Monday.

Minnesota United receive No. 15 pick (Chase Gasper) from Chicago Fire in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

NYCFC receive No. 12 pick (Luis Barraza) from LA Galaxy in exchange for No. 19 (Emil Cuello) pick in 2019 SuperDraft and $75,000 in General Allocation Money.

New York Red Bulls receive No. 16 pick (Roy Boateng) and No. 25 pick (Sean Nealis) in 2019 SuperDraft from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money.

Houston Dynamo receive (M) Marlon Hairston from Colorado Rapids in exchange for $125,000 in 2019 General Allocation Money and $50,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money.

Chicago Fire receive the rights to a player named later in exchange from New York Red Bulls for No. 32 pick (Rece Buckmaster).

D.C. United receive No. 33 pick in 2019 SuperDraft, Third-round pick and fourth round pick in 2020 SuperDraft from New England Revolution in exchange for a second-round pick in 2020 SuperDraft.

Houston Dynamo receive No. 33 pick (Andrew Samuels) from D.C. United in exchange for (GK) Chris Seitz.

The 2019 MLS SuperDraft concludes with rounds three and four on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.