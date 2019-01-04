English FA Cup headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The first weekend of the new year continues as the last one ended, with many countries on winter break.
England has taken no break and will be returning to FA Cup action beginning on Friday. The lone game on the day features Mauricio Pochettino’s men visiting Tranmere Rovers. Other matches from the competition include Manchester United’s match at Old Trafford against Reading, and Arsenal’s visit to Blackpool.
La Liga action returned on Thursday and will continue through the weekend with Atletico Madrid’s match against Sevilla amongst the most talked about. Barcelona are also set to return as they face Getafe while Real Madrid host Real Sociedad.
French fans will also get to see some of their teams this weekend following a short winter break. Coupe de France returns this weekend and will see Paris Saint-Germain take on GSI Pontivy, a club in France’s fifth division.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
ENGLISH FA CUP
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga
1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs Girona
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Leganés
LIGA MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs Toluca
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Cruz Azul
ASCENSO MX
10 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tampico Madero vs Venados
A-LEAGUE
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
Saturday
ENGLISH FA CUP
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Reading
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Wigan Athletic
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – West Ham United vs Birmingham City
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Burnley vs Barnsley
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fleetwood Town vs AFC Wimbledon
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brentford vs Oxford United
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs Swansea City
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Gillingham vs Cardiff City
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Everton vs Lincoln City
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Southampton
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Peterborough United
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Portsmouth
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Blackpool vs Arsenal
LA LIGA
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports -Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs Real Betis
COUPE DE FRANCE
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Nice
2:55 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bourges Foot vs Olympique Lyonnais
LIGA MX
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Querétaro vs Atlas
6 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Monterrey vs Pachuca
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs Tigres UANL
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Tijuana
ASCENSO MX
6 p.m. – GOLTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs Correcaminos UAT
8 p.m. – GOLTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Potros UAEM
A-LEAGUE
1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory
Sunday
ENGLISH FA CUP
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Hull City
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs Oldham Athletic
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Rotherham United
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Woking vs Watford
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Barnet
11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newport County vs Leicester City
LA LIGA
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Villarreal
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs Barcelona
COUPE DE FRANCE
8:15 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Andrézieux vs Olympique Marseille
11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Le Havre
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Pontivy vs PSG
LIGA MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Veracruz
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs Santos Laguna
A-LEAGUE
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
