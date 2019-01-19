Escobar, Arroyo headline 18-player roster for Panama

Just like the U.S. Men’s National Team, Panama will be seeking a positive start to 2019 with a new head coach leading the way.

However, with Gary Stempel serving Los Canaleros only on an interim basis he has trimmed his roster down to 18 players ahead of a Jan. 27th showdown with the USMNT in Glendale, Ariz.

¡Los elegidos! Estos son los 18 convocados por el DT Gary Stempel que conformarán nuestra selección #PanamáMayor para enfrentar el 27 de enero a @ussoccer_mnt en partido amistoso. #TodosSomosPanamá pic.twitter.com/pcZY1YdapE — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) January 18, 2019

Former New York Red Bulls loanee Fidel Escobar is the lone member of the backline with double-digit caps (25) while striker Abidel Arroyo leads the squad with 37. Both players featured for Panama at last summer’s World Cup where they exited in the group stage.

11 of the 18 players on the squad are seeking their first caps for the National Team while several have come through the youth ranks.

Here’s the entire 18-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Eddie Roberts (CAI La Chorrera), Orlando Mosquera (Tauro FC)

DEFENDERS: Francisco Palacios (San Francisco FC), Iván Anderson (Tauro FC), José Garibaldi (Deportivo Árabe Unido), Édgar Góndola (Costa del Este FC), Guillermo Benítez (CD Plaza Amador), Fidel Escobar (Unattached)

MIDFIELDERS: Edson Samms (Costa del Este FC), Luis Cañate (Deportivo Árabe Unido), Carlos Harvey (Tauro FC), Ernesto Walker (CD Plaza Amador), Ángel Orelién (Sporting SM), Omar Browne (CAI La Chorrera), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Tauro FC), Rolando Botello (Tauro FC)

FORWARDS: Ernesto Sinclair (Costa del Este FC); Abdiel Arroyo (Unattached)