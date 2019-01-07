European Weekend Rewind: Atletico ties Sevilla, Four EPL sides ousted in FA Cup, and more

Two of the top three teams in La Liga battled it out on Sunday seeking to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona. Despite a thrilling affair from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid had to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The lone goals were separated eight minutes apart in the first-half with the visitors drawing level before halftime. Wissam Ben Yedder opened things in the 37th minute, finishing strongly into the bottom-left corner for his 13th goal in all competitions. Antoine Griezmann leveled the score in first-half stoppage time, beating Tomas Vaclik with a beautifully taken free kick. It was the Frenchman’s 12th goal in all competitions.

Both Vaclik and Jan Oblak were up to the task in the second 45 minutes, keeping out several efforts to force a draw. Oblak made four saves while Vaclik kept out six Atletico efforts. Atletico stays in second place, two points clear of their opponents.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United brushed aside second-tier competition in FA Cup victories while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur rolled to lopsided wins. Barcelona grabbed another three points in league play. Real Madrid suffered a shocking home defeat against Real Sociedad.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:

English FA Cup

Defending FA Cup champs Chelsea booked a place in the fourth round with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest. Alvaro Morata led the way with a brace, while Cesc Fabregas got a start in what is expected to be his final match in a Chelsea shirt. Despite a missed penalty in the first-half by the midfielder, Morata scored 10 minutes apart in the second-half to seal the win. His first came in the 49th minute after a great low cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi was driven home by the striker. Morata headed in the winger’s cross in the 59th minute to seal the victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect start as Manchester United boss continued with a 2-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday. Juan Mata’s 22nd minute penalty kick broke the deadlock after video review ruled in favor of the Red Devils. Romelu Lukaku’s left-footed finish before halftime made it a smooth second-half for the hosts who punched their ticket into the fourth round.

Here’s all of this weekend’s FA Cup results involving Premier League teams:

Tranmere Rovers 0 – Tottenham Hotspur 7

Manchester United 2 – Reading 0

Bournemouth 1 – Brighton & Hove Albion 3

West Ham United 2 – Birmingham City 0

Burnley 1 – Barnsley 0

Everton 2 – Lincoln City 1

Chelsea 2 – Nottingham Forest 0

Derby County 2 – Southampton 2

Newcastle United 1 – Blackburn Rovers 1

Blackpool 0 – Arsenal 3

Bristol City 1 – Huddersfield Town 0

Crystal Palace 1 – Grimsby Town 0

Fulham 1 – Oldham 2

Manchester City 7 – Rotherham United 0

Woking 0 – Watford 2

Newport County 2 – Leicester City 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool on Monday.

Spanish La Liga

For the second time this month, Real Madrid dropped points at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday. It was quick start for the visitors as Jose’s third-minute penalty gave Sociedad an early advantage in the Spanish capital. Despite eight efforts on goal, Los Blancos was unable to beat Geronimo Rulli who had a terrific performance in between the posts. Ruben Pardo sealed the shocking victory as he headed in Willian Jose’s cross for a two-goal cushion after 83 minutes. The defending European champs are in fifth place to start the new year, while Sociedad are up to 11th after grabbing their first win over Madrid since Aug. 2014.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga results:

Levante 2 – Girona 2

Espanyol 1 – Leganes 0

Valladolid 0 – Rayo Vallecano 1

Alaves 2 – Valencia 1

Huesca 2 – Real Betis 1

Eibar 0 – Villarreal 0

Sevilla 1 – Atletico Madrid 1

Real Madrid 0 – Real Sociedad 2

Getafe 1 – Barcelona 2

Celta Vigo faces Athletic Bilbao on Monday.