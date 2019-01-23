FC Cincinnati acquires Caleb Stanko from Freiburg

FC Cincinnati’s busy offseason continued with the acquisition of U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Caleb Stanko on Wednesday.

The club announced they’ve signed Stanko from Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg. Stanko will occupy an domestic roster spot after spending seven years in Germany. The deal comes after Goal reported on Tuesday that FCC was interested in the defensive midfielder’s services for 2019.

“We are happy to add Caleb to our roster,” FC Cincinnati Head Coach Alan Koch said. “We look for versatility in our central midfielders and we feel he can fill a number of roles depending on the personnel we have on the pitch. We look forward to Caleb competing immediately within our group.”

In his time with Freiburg, Freiburg II, and a loan at FC Vaduz, Stanko totaled 141 appearances where he scored three goals and added 10 assists. He recently returned from a knee injury which kept him out the beginning of the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign.

He has served various U.S. Youth National Teams in the past, with his lone senior cap coming in Sept. 2016 against Trinidad & Tobago.

FC Cincinnati kicks off their inaugural MLS campaign on March 3rd against the Seattle Sounders.