Frankie Amaya, Siad Haji open up busy MLS Draft first round

The first round of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft has wrapped up with 24 total selections being made in Chicago.

UCLA and U.S. U-20 National Team midfielder got things started by going first overall and he was followed by Siad Haji of Virginia Commonwealth University. Third overall, Orlando City took Santiago Patino, a local Orlando player that was denied a homegrown contract by the league after not having enough time spent in the academy.

Several trades went down throughout the first round. After trading away the fourth overall pick, Colorado traded up ten spots from the 15th pick with the Chicago Fire to sign Denver University forward Andre Shinyashiki. New York City FC grabbed the 12th pick from the LA Galaxy to take Luiz Barazza. Minnesota United and the New York Red Bulls also traded to get back into the first round later on.

Here is the entire rundown of each first round selection:

1. FC Cincinnati: Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA

2. San Jose Earthquakes: Siad Haji, M, VCU

3. Orlando City: Santiago Patino, F, Florida International

4. FC Dallas (from Colorado): Callum Montgomery, D, Charlotte

5. Colorado Rapids (from Chicago): Andre Shinyashiki, F, Denver

6. Toronto FC: Griffin Dorsey, M, Indiana

7. Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair, GK, Maryland

8. Houston Dynamo: Sam Junqua, D, California

9. New England Revolution: Tajon Buchanan, F, Syracuse

10. FC Dallas (from Montreal): John Nelson, D, North Carolina

11. New England Revolution (from Vancouver): DeJuan Jones, M, Michigan State

12. New York City FC (from LA Galaxy): Luis Barraza, GK, Marquette

13. FC Cincinnati: Logan Gdula, D, Wake Forest

14. D.C. United: Akeem Ward, D, Creighton

15. Minnesota United (from Chicago via Colorado and FC Dallas): Chase Gasper, D, Maryland

16. New York Red Bulls (from FC Cincinnati via LAFC): Roy Boateng, D, UC Davis

17. Real Salt Lake: Sam Brown, M, Harvard

18. Columbus Crew: J.J. Williams, F, Kentucky

19. LA Galaxy (from NYCFC): Emil Cuello, M, SMU

20. Seattle Sounders: Tucker Bone, M, Air Force

21. Sporting Kansas City: Kamar Marriott, D, Florida Gulf Coast

22. New York Red Bulls: Janos Loebe, M, Fordham

23. Portland Timbers: Ryan Sierakowski, F, Michigan State

24. Atlanta United: Anderson Asiedu, M, UCLA