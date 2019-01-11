Frankie Amaya, Siad Haji open up busy MLS Draft first round

The first round of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft has wrapped up with 24 total selections being made in Chicago.
UCLA and U.S. U-20 National Team midfielder got things started by going first overall and he was followed by Siad Haji of Virginia Commonwealth University. Third overall, Orlando City took Santiago Patino, a local Orlando player that was denied a homegrown contract by the league after not having enough time spent in the academy.
Several trades went down throughout the first round. After trading away the fourth overall pick, Colorado traded up ten spots from the 15th pick with the Chicago Fire to sign Denver University forward Andre Shinyashiki. New York City FC grabbed the 12th pick from the LA Galaxy to take Luiz Barazza. Minnesota United and the New York Red Bulls also traded to get back into the first round later on.
Here is the entire rundown of each first round selection:
1. FC Cincinnati: Frankie Amaya, M, UCLA
2. San Jose Earthquakes: Siad Haji, M, VCU
3. Orlando City: Santiago Patino, F, Florida International
4. FC Dallas (from Colorado): Callum Montgomery, D, Charlotte
5. Colorado Rapids (from Chicago): Andre Shinyashiki, F, Denver
6. Toronto FC: Griffin Dorsey, M, Indiana
7. Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair, GK, Maryland
8. Houston Dynamo: Sam Junqua, D, California
9. New England Revolution: Tajon Buchanan, F, Syracuse
10. FC Dallas (from Montreal): John Nelson, D, North Carolina
11. New England Revolution (from Vancouver): DeJuan Jones, M, Michigan State
12. New York City FC (from LA Galaxy): Luis Barraza, GK, Marquette
13. FC Cincinnati: Logan Gdula, D, Wake Forest
14. D.C. United: Akeem Ward, D, Creighton
15. Minnesota United (from Chicago via Colorado and FC Dallas): Chase Gasper, D, Maryland
16. New York Red Bulls (from FC Cincinnati via LAFC): Roy Boateng, D, UC Davis
17. Real Salt Lake: Sam Brown, M, Harvard
18. Columbus Crew: J.J. Williams, F, Kentucky
19. LA Galaxy (from NYCFC): Emil Cuello, M, SMU
20. Seattle Sounders: Tucker Bone, M, Air Force
21. Sporting Kansas City: Kamar Marriott, D, Florida Gulf Coast
22. New York Red Bulls: Janos Loebe, M, Fordham
23. Portland Timbers: Ryan Sierakowski, F, Michigan State
24. Atlanta United: Anderson Asiedu, M, UCLA
