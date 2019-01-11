Friday Ticker: Fabregas completes move to Monaco, Juventus targeting Isco, and more

Thierry Henry’s tenure as Monaco manager has not gone according to plan. The Frenchman has won just two league games since being hired in October and is looking for players to help move the French giants out of the relegation battle.

Henry and Monaco have added Cesc Fabregas to their roster on Friday, gaining more talent in the midfield. The Spaniard joins from Chelsea whom he played four and a half seasons with. Fabregas and Henry are familiar with each other due to their time spent together at Arsenal over a decade ago. (REPORT)

Juventus could land Real Madrid’s Isco this summer after years of chasing his signature. (REPORT)

Monaco’s business with Chelsea may not end with Fabregas as the French club are also after Michy Batshuayi. (REPORT)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with the way Bayern Munich have gone about their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. (REPORT)

Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa has admitted to sending a spy to Derby’s training session but has not apologized. (REPORT)

Las Vegas police are requesting a DNA sample from Cristiano Ronaldo amidst rape allegations. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller will be suspended for both matches against Liverpool in the club’s upcoming UCL tie following the German’s red card in the last group stage game. (REPORT)

Sevilla has reached an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Munir who has been with the Spanish giants since 2011. (REPORT)

Thursday Rewind

The SBI Show: Episode 284 (2019 MLS Draft Preview) (READ)

The SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Final Version) (READ)

The Portland Timbers mutually parted ways with Liam Ridgewell, while Orlando City signed defender Alex DeJohn. (READ)

Report: MAC Hermann winner, Fire academy product Gutman joins Celtic (READ)