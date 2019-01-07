Gboly Ariyibi joins Motherwell on loan

Gboly Ariyibi’s move to English second-tier side Nottingham Forest has yet to pay off and now the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team is headed off on loan seeking consistent first-team minutes.

Ariyibi has joined Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on loan, the club announced on Monday. The 23-year-old joined Nottingham Forest in 2017 but has yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

He has spent time with MK Dons and Northampton Town over the past two seasons on-loan, scoring three goals in 34 combined appearances.

“I am delighted to join and I can’t wait to get started,” Ariyibi said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the league and as soon as I spoke with the manager, I knew this is where I wanted to come.”

Ariyibi spent his youth career with current EPL outfit Southampton but has yet to truly make an impact domestically at the higher level of international football.

He has been capped five times in the past between the U.S. U-20 and U-23 MNT’s, and hopefully someday will get the opportunity with the senior squad.

Ariyibi was Motherwell’s second acquisition of the day, joining Aston Villa’s Ross McCormack who also joined on-loan.

“We’ve been tracking the player for quite some time and I am really pleased to get this agreed and over the line,” Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said.

“He’s a fast-footed, speedy forward player who can plays on either flank or through the middle. He fits the type of profile we were looking for and will hopefully provide a different dimension in the forward areas. Going into the window, we were keen to boost our attacking options and with Ross and Gboly, we’ve made a good start.”

Motherwell return to domestic play on Jan. 19th in the Scottish Cup against Ross County.