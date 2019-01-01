Happy New Year (and Happy 11th birthday to SBI)

Happy New Year everybody. It is a milestone day. Not just because it is the first day of the year, but because today marks SBI’s 11th birthday.

We launched SBI as an independent website back in 2008, and as we head into our 12th year of operation we will do our best to remain one of your go-to sites for coverage of soccer in the United States and beyond.

The 2018 calendar year was a tough year for American soccer, with the U.S. Men’s National Team not being in the World Cup, but there were also plenty of positives. From the USA-Mexico-Canada bid winning the right to host the 2026 World Cup, to Atlanta United’s record-setting and title-winning season, to the emergence of an exciting generation of talented young USMNT players, and the U.S. Under-20 national team’s run to the Concacaf Championship.

Much like the USMNT, SBI is in a period of transition, looking to return to the level of years past. We are determined to improve and are in search of new contributors to help keep our tradition going by improving the site’s overall coverage of the sport we all love.

Today marks the first day of what should be a truly exciting year for American soccer fans. The Gregg Berhalter era begins for the USMNT, and a growing generation of young Americans is heading to Europe to try and establish themselves as stars. Players such as Zack Steffen, Tyler Adams, Richie Ledezma and many more.

Please feel free to share with us what you would like to see more coverage of, what coverage you are enjoying, and things you would like to see us improve. Our readers have always been a big part of helping us improve and sharpen the work that we do, so thank you for your continued support and feedback over the past 11 years.

Thanks to all of you who have spent all or part of the past 11 years reading SBI. We are determined to make 2019 an even better year, with even better coverage, so stay tuned.