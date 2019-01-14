Italian Super Cup headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The Italian Super Cup takes place on Wednesday with Juventus and Milan set for a clash at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

Juventus won the right to play in the match due to their Serie A title last season while Milan won the rights for being the runner-up in last season’s Coppa Italia final which they lost to Juventus.

The lone English Premier League game this weekend sees Manchester City continue its chase of Liverpool at the top of the table. The blue side of Manchester will be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. A win for the blues will move them to within four points of Liverpool.

Barcelona will look to top Levante in the Copa del Rey on Thursday after falling in the first leg 2-1. Real Madrid head into their second leg against Leganes with less pressure on them following their 3-0 win over Leganes last time out.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Thursday:

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Espanyol

Coppa Italia

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Atalanta

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Virtus Entella

Tuesday

English FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United

Copa del Rey

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs Getafe

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Sporting Gijón

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Montpellier

Copa MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs América

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juárez vs Tampico Madero

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Mineros de Zacatecas vs Veracruz

10 p.m. – FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Atlante

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula

A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Wednesday

English FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Southampton vs Derby County

Copa Del Rey

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Girona

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs Athletic Club

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs Real Madrid

SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA

12:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – Juventus vs Milan

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Nice

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Nantes

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Rennes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Olympique Marseille

COPA MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs Dorados

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs León

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Universidad Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM

A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

Thursday

Copa Del Rey

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs Villarreal

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Levante