Kyle Scott’s loan spell at Telstar terminated by mutual consent

Kyle Scott had hoped a loan spell away from Chelsea would see him earn consistent first-team minutes. Despite numerous outings for Dutch second-tier side Telstar, the midfielder will not be returning to the club for the second-half of the season.

The 21-year-old former U.S. youth player saw his loan spell terminated by mutual consent, Telstar announced on Friday. Scott, scored two goals in 14 appearances for Telstar this season, but was held out of their last three matches.

He earned Team of the Week honors for Week 12, but will most likely return to Chelsea before seeking another loan away.

Scott, a former U.S. U-20 player back in 2015, is under contract with the Blues through June 2019. The midfielder is eligible to England, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States.

His lone Chelsea first team appearance came in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City back in February 2018.