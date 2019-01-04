Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe headline USWNT roster for January friendlies

With the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the horizon for the U.S. Women’s National Team, a tough pair of friendlies awaits later this month as the team begins preparation.

Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, and Megan Rapinoe headlined Jill Ellis’ 26-player roster for upcoming friendlies against World Cup hosts France and Spain which will take place this month. The USWNT faces France away from home on Jan. 19th before traveling to Spain three days later.

“It’s a real positive to start the year with this training period in Portugal and then play two top teams in France and Spain away,” Ellis said. “Finding ways to be successful against European teams in Europe is something every team in the World Cup will have to do to advance deep into the tournament, so this is an essential trip in our prep for the summer.”

A camp will occur a week before the friendlies in what will be a busy few months for the team before they travel to France this June. Following January’s friendlies, the USWNT will face Brazil, Germany, and Japan in late February and early March of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.

Also returning to the squad are Tierna Davidson, Kelley O’Hara, and McCall Zerboni who missed the last round of action due to injuries.

Here’s the entire 26-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3/0), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 19/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 38/0).

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 30/0), Tierna Davidson (Stanford; 12/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 75/24), Emily Fox (UNC; 2/0), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 112/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 149/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 27/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 26/0).

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars; 81/6), Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars; 2/0), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 73/18), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 62/7), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 20/6), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 41/8), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage; 7/0).

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 142/25), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 265/105), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage; 3/1), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride;153/98), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 106/46), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 43/12), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC; 145/41).