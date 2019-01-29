Loons land Ike Opara in blockbuster trade

Minnesota United has not been shy about being aggressive in its offseason makeover, and the Loons took another big step toward respectability after landing one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer.

Minnesota United acquired 2017 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara in a trade with Sporting Kansas City on Monday, sending $900,000 in allocation money to Sporting KC for the 29-year-old central defender.

“We’ve been laser-focused on adding starters in key positions of need this offseason and we feel that Ike [Opara] is an excellent addition to a really good core group of defenders already on our roster,” said MNUFC Sporting Director Manny Lagos. “He provides a wealth of MLS experience — he is coming off of two great years. We are thrilled to add his quality and leadership to our roster.”

The deal ends a six-year run at Sporting KC for Opara, who recently requested a trade if a new contract wasn’t negotiated for him before the 2019 season. Sporting KC ultimately wound up obliging the request, securing a deal that could rise to $1 million if Minnesota United qualifies for the playoffs in 2019.

Opara joins former Seattle Sounder Osvaldo Alonso and recent designated player signing Jan Gregus as key pieces added by a Loons side that has yet to make the playoffs after two seasons in MLS.

Sporting KC will turn to Andreu Fontas and newly-acquired Hungarian defender Botond Barath to fill the void left by Opara’s departure, playing next to Matt Besler in central defense.