Matt Miazga joins Reading on loan

Matt Miazga will remain in England for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old has joined EFL Championship side Reading on loan from Chelsea, the club announced on Friday.

Miazga joins Reading after an unsuccessful loan spell with Ligue 1 side Nantes, where he made eight appearances between Aug. 2018-Jan. 2019. Goal reported earlier this week that Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic accused Miazga of faking a back injury in order to leave the club.

“Matt is a skillful, committed and commanding presence at the center of defense and I am very pleased we have been able to welcome him into our family. I am now looking forward to working with him on the training pitch for the first time,” Reading manager Jose Gomes said.

Miazga signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Chelsea back in 2016 but has only made two appearances for the senior team. Prior to his move to Nantes, Miazga made 55 appearances over a two-year loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch Eredivisie helping the club lift a Dutch Cup in 2017-18.

The centerback has also won 11 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, scoring one goal.

“Having already sourced extra quality in the form of a striker, two midfielders and a goalkeeper this month, I’m delighted that Matt now arrives to bolster our defensive ranks for the final 18 games of the season. Committed to our cause, I am confident he will be a real asset to the first team dressing room for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign,” Reading chief executive Nigel Howe said.

Miazga becomes Reading’s fifth loan acquisition of the January Transfer Window and will look to help the club improve on it’s current 22nd place spot. The Royals are two points from safety after earning only 23 points from 28 matches so far.