MLS renames Coach of the Year Award after Sigi Schmid

Major League Soccer will honor one of its coaching legends by attaching his name to a postseason award.

The league has renamed its annual Coach of the Year Award after the recently departed former Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders, and LA Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid, calling the honor the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Award.

Overall, Schmid coached for 19 years in MLS and won a total of seven trophies. He won two MLS Cups, first with Galaxy in 2002 and again with the Crew in 2008. He won five U.S. Open Cups, four of them with the Sounders.

He also coached the UCLA Bruins from 1980-1999. While there he won three National Championships with the school before leaving to coach the Galaxy.

He passed away on Christmas Day from complications with his heart. He was awaiting a heart transplant at the time.