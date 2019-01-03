MLS Ticker: Budalic, Schmid to join Inter Miami, LAFC re-signs Harvey, and more

A pair of men with valuable MLS experience are reportedly joining the staff at expansion club Inter Miami CF.

Kurt Schmid and Niki Budalic will be joining the front office of the club, the Athletic reported on Wednesday. Inter Miami CF will play in MLS in 2020 and already features sporting director Paul McDonough, who helped launch both Orlando City and Atlanta United in respective years.

LA Galaxy director of personnel and scouting Kurt Schmid and former Orlando City GM Niki Budalic are joining Paul McDonough's soccer operations staff at Inter Miami, per multiple league sources. Miami now ramping up in pre-expansion year. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 2, 2019

Budalic was recently dismissed by Orlando City in November, after joining the club in the Summer of 2016. Eventually he worked his way up to general manager in late 2016.

Schmid, the son of MLS all-time coaching wins leader Sigi Schmid, is currently the director of player personnel and scouting for the LA Galaxy. He’s been with the team since Nov. 2017, and also served as an assistant coach, head scout, and director of player personnel at the Seattle Sounders from 2009-16.

LAFC re-signs veteran Jordan Harvey

LAFC announced the re-signing of veteran defender Jordan Harvey on Wednesday, keeping an experienced figure in Bob Bradley’s squad for 2019.

After originally being out of contract following last season, the longest-tenured MLS player will be back out West. In 2018, Harvey became the 33rd player to reach 25,000 minutes in his career and will return for his 15th season in MLS.

“Jordan is a reliable, experienced player that played a key role in the Club’s first season in MLS,” General Manager and EVP of Soccer Operations John Thorrington said. “One of our offseason priorities was to keep the core of our group intact, and we’re delighted that Jordan has re-signed for the 2019 season.”

Harvey appeared in 29 regular-season contests in 2018, with 23 of those being starts. Prior to LAFC, Harvey appeared in 270 career MLS regular-season games, totaling 11 goals and 15 assists for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Philadelphia Union, and Colorado Rapids.

Earthquakes acquire Argentine forward Cristian Espinoza on-loan

The San Jose Earthquakes bolstered their attacking front with the acquisition of Cristian Espinoza on-loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Martinez’s loan is for the entire 2019 campaign which also sees San Jose use Targeted Allocation Money for his services. The 23-year-old most recently was on-loan at Boca Juniors from 2017-18, making 15 appearances and scoring two goals. He also seen stints with Huesca, Valladolia, and Huracan.

“I’ve known Cristian since his days with Huracan and have had the pleasure of watching his development over the years,” Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda said. “I believe San Jose is a place he can thrive and make the next jump in his career. We’re looking forward to his contributions to the club and helping him realize his full potential.”

Espinoza has made 11 appearances for the Argentina U-20 Men’s National Team. He faced off against talented European players such as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Julian Brandt, and Hirving Lozano at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Atlanta United’s Barco suffers injury ahead of South American U-20 Championship

One of MLS’ top young talents will be unable to participate next week for his country at the South American U-20 Championship.

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco suffered an injury prior to the start of the tournament and has been replaced on Argentina’s U-20 MNT, the federation announced. A report from TyC Sports indicated that Barco suffered a knee injury, but it is unclear how long Barco will be sidelined.

Barco, 19, saw his debut MLS season filled with both ups and downs. He played in 26 regular-season games, scoring four goals and adding three assists. However, he was benched midseason by former head coach Tata Martino for disciplinary reasons. Despite lifting the 2018 MLS Cup with the Five Stripes, Barco only saw 17 minutes of gametime in the playoffs.

Atlanta’s season kicks off on Feb. 21st in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 against Costa Rican outfit, Herediano.

Report: LAFC in talks to bring back Danilo Silva in 2019

Danilo Silva’s versatility proved to be huge for LAFC in 2018 and it looks like the Brazilian is on the verge of returning to the club for next season.

According to the Athletic, LAFC are in the process of bringing Silva back on a long-term deal. Silva joined Bob Bradley’s side in the summer transfer window on-loan from Internacional, but recently saw his purchase option not picked up by the Brazilian side.

LAFC is finalizing a long-term deal to re-sign defender Danilo Silva, per a league source. Danilo was on loan from Internacional in Brazil through the end of the year. Was a TAM player before, expect acquisition costs to keep him on TAM level going forward. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 2, 2019

Silva. 32, made 11 appearances for the expansion side last season, scoring one goal. Following Laurent Ciman’s departure to Ligue 1 side Dijon, Silva paired with Walker Zimmerman as the centerback duo.

Prior to his move to MLS, Silva was best known for his time at Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev. Silva lifted two league titles, two domestic cups, among other honors from 2010-17.

LAFC currently only has five defenders under contract for 2019.