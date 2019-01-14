MLS Ticker: Galaxy re-signs Boateng, Fire acquire rights to Moreno, and more

The Los Angeles Galaxy have added a veteran midfielder back for the 2019 MLS campaign.

Ema Boateng will return to the Galaxy after being re-signed on Monday. The 24-year-old will be heading into his fourth season with the club.

“We are excited that Ema will be returning to LA Galaxy,” said Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese in a media release. “Ema is a talented young player who brings excitement and depth to our roster. We look forward to his continued development as a player and future contributions to our team.”

Boateng has made 87 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. Prior to his MLS move, Boateng played for Swedish club Helsingborgs from 2013-16.

Chicago Fire acquires rights to Amando Moreno from New York Red Bulls

The Chicago Fire completed a trade with Eastern Conference rivals New York Red Bulls for the rights to midfielder Amando Moreno.

Moreno’s move completed a draft-day trade from Friday which saw the No. 32 overall selection sent to New York, which the Red Bulls used to draft Rece Buckmaster in the 2019 MLS Draft’s first round.

“Amando is a young player who has already played in more than 50 professional games in both the United States and Mexico,” said Fire president and GM Nelson Rodriguez in a club release. “He drives hard to goal, is shifty and has an appetite for hard work. We think he will compete well in our environment.”

Moreno signed a homegrown deal with the Red Bulls in 2013 before moving to Liga MX side, Club Tijuana. A former U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team player, Moreno spent four seasons with Xolos where he only made four appearances.

Since rejoining New York Red Bulls II in 2018, Moreno scored 10 goals in 27 appearances.

FC Dallas to face Bayern Munich U-23’s in preseason friendly

In preparation for the 2019 MLS season, FC Dallas will face Bayern Munich’s U-23 side at Toyota Stadium in a preseason friendly.

Slated for Feb. 9th, the match is part of a week-long winter training camp which will prepare not only Dallas but Bayern’s U-23’s who will get back into action. Talented FCD homegrown defender Chris Richards is a possibility to feature after spending the last six months on loan with the Bundesliga giants.

“We are delighted to announce this fixture, which marks another big step in our unique partnership,” said Rudolf Vidal, Bayern’s President of the Americas, in a club release. “Our partnership has already seen success with five FC Dallas players training in Munich and the loan signing of Chris Richards, showcasing our commitment to giving young players a pathway to professional soccer both in the United States and Germany.”

Dallas will also face USL side San Antonio FC as part of a doubleheader.

Red Bulls Cristian Casseres named to Venezuela U-20 MNT roster

New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres is off to represent his country at the South American U-20 Championship next week.

The 18-year-old was included in the Viotinto’s 23-player roster which was announced over the weekend. Venezuela kicks off against Colombia on Jan. 17th in their first match of the tournament.

Casseres, 18, made his Major League Debut last August against the Houston Dynamo. He has appeared for Venezuela’s U-17 roster in the past and most recently their U-20 side in 2017.