MLS Ticker: Rapids to acquire Feilhaber, Minnesota adds Alonso, and more

The Colorado Rapids desperately need help in the midfield and it looks like they will have some more talent in 2019.

Colorado has reportedly acquired veteran midfielder Benny Feilhaber on a one-year deal with an option for 2020. Feilhaber is expected to make just under the minimum budget charge of $530,000 for 2019.

Sources: The Colorado Rapids and free agent midfielder Benny Feilhaber have agreed to a deal. One year and an option. He’ll be paid just under the max budget charge in 2019. https://t.co/vFCZMKhzHt — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) January 11, 2019

Feilhaber, 33, spent 2018 with LAFC making 34 regular-season appearances with 32 of those being starts. He recorded three goals and six assists for Bob Bradley’s side. Prior to joining the expansion side, Feilhaber also spent time with the New England Revolution and Sporting KC in his eight-year career.

The move continues what has been a busy offseason for the Rapids, who have already added Kei Kamara, Keegan Rosenberry, Nicolas Mezquida, and Diego Rubio. Colorado holds the No. 15 overall selection in Friday’s MLS Draft.

Loons acquire veteran midfielder Ozzie Alonso via waivers

Minnesota United added MLS experience to their midfield with the acquisition of Osvaldo Alonso via waivers on Thursday.

Alonso, 33, joins after spending ten years with the Seattle Sounders, lifting one MLS Cup, four U.S. Open Cups, and one Supporters Shield. With Seattle, Alonso made 277 appearances while registering 24 assists.

The acquisition of Alonso came after a separate transaction which saw the Loons trade for the top spot in the waiver order as well as two fourth-round picks in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, while sending a second-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft and the fourth spot in the waiver order to Orlando City SC.

“We’ve just added a great leader and a warrior to our roster,” MNUFC Sporting Director Manny Lagos said. “It’ll be nice to have him on the field playing for us rather than against us. He’s going to come in and complement and develop our midfield core. He has high expectations for this club and this season. We believe he will add leadership, steel and grit, and will continue to mold a winning mentality on and off the field.”

2018 saw Alonso make 2015 appearances for the Sounders, adding three assists in the regular season.

Galaxy re-sign defender Dave Romney

A familiar face will be returning to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2019.

The club announced on Thursday that defender Dave Romney will return after re-signing. Romney, 25, has recorded 72 appearances with the Galaxy since signing from LA Galaxy II in 2015.

“Dave has proven himself to be a dependable and reliable defender in our league,” Dennis te Kloese said. “He has been an important part of this club since 2015 and we are pleased to re-sign him. We are excited that Dave will continue to represent the LA Galaxy.”

Romney became the first player to sign from Galaxy II, and has went on to make 59 starts for the club. He has scored three goals and added five assists.