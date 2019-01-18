MLS Ticker: Rennicks signs Homegrown deal with Revs, Crew ink Robinho and more

One of the most coveted Homegrown player prospects officially inked a deal with the New England Revolution on Friday.

The Revs signed United States U20 forward Justin Rennicks to a Homegrown deal after producing a successful sophomore season at Indiana.

“Justin was a talented and productive player during his time in our Academy, and he further distinguished himself at Indiana University and in the U.S. Youth National Team system,” Revs general manager Michael Burns said. “After monitoring his progress closely over the last two years, we felt this was the right time for Justin to take this next step in his development and join the first team.”

Rennicks was a key part of the US U20 side that won the Concacaf U20 Championship in November and he should be a key part of Tab Ramos’ side in Poland at the U20 World Cup.

Crew sign young Brazilian Robinho

The Columbus Crew added a Brazilian with a familiar name to their roster on Friday.

Columbus inked 23-year-old midfielder Robinho, who is a different player than the 34-year-old forward who plays in Turkey, to a deal.

Robinho comes to Columbus from Ceara SC of the Brazilian Serie A.

“At 23, Robinho brings experience from more than 100 matches across all competitions in Brazil and we look forward to watching him continue to develop as we believe he adds depth at our wide attacking midfielder position,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said.

FC Cincinnati signs Costa Rican midfielder

Expansion side FC Cincinnati continued to add to its roster by bringing in Costa Rican midfielder Allan Cruz on Friday.

Cruz was transferred to the Eastern Conference side from Costa Rican powerhouse Herediano, who is set to play Atlanta United in the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 in February.

“We are excited to add Allan to our roster,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said. “While he is still a young player, he has already found success on the pitch at both the club and international levels. We look forward to getting him acquainted with our club and the city of Cincinnati.”

Whitecaps sign Canadian center back

Vancouver acquired 21-year-old Canadian center back Derek Corneilus from Serbian side FK Javor Ivanjica on Friday.

The center back is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he was named Young Canadian Defender of the Year.

“Vancouver is a club that I’ve followed for a few years and I’m extremely excited to now be a part of it,” Cornelius said. “This is a good opportunity for me to show the city and club what I can do as an individual and to not just come through, but to really leave my mark here. I look forward to playing in front of the passionate supporters and doing whatever it takes to help the club win.”

Corneilus, who made his senior international debut in March, has three caps for Canada.