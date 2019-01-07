Pulisic eager to finish strong at Dortmund, begin at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic’s decision to leave Borussia Dortmund for EPL giants Chelsea was always going to be a tough one. The 20-year-old star of the U.S. Men’s National Team will see his time with Dortmund come to a close this summer before he gears up for his next challenge in London.

Chelsea paid $73.1 million for the midfielder’s services in what was a record transaction for an American player. Pulisic has always shown the ability to make things happen, despite not earning consistent appearances with the Bundesliga outfit.

However, the excitement his grown for Pulisic who faces five more months in Dortmund before taking his talents to England.

“For them to do this and to want me this much I think yeah they must like me, at least a little bit,” Pulisic said in an interview with ESPN. “I’ve been here and playing with Dortmund the whole time and I’ve been focused here, but I’ll be really excited once the time comes.”

“I’m really happy with my decision at the moment. I don’t have any regrets. I’m really excited, but yeah. The best thing is I get to finish out a strong season here. After that, I can move on to this next step.”

Pulisic will not be apart of Gregg Berhalter’s first camp in charge of the USMNT due to Dortmund returning to domestic play this weekend. Dortmund, who are coming off a 3-2 friendly win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Monday, still have 12 days until their next competitive fixture as they are on Winter Break from league play.

Dortmund has helped Pulisic grow into a better player from when he first walked into the doors. The team has exploded to a current first-place spot in the Bundesliga, taking 42 points from their opening 17 matches while also advancing into the Champions League Round of 16.

Knowing that players like Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata, and Ross Barkley await at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic will need to fight for his place in Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

“I think they definitely see me in one of the wider areas, but I think they also know that I can play kind of anywhere across the attack,” Pulisic said. “So I’m ready for wherever I need to be filled in really.”

“It’s going to be the first time obviously for me [in] clubs like this. I’d imagine when you first go in you have to go in and you earn the respect of the guys. I’m sure they’re all great guys off the field, just like this team is and you got go in on the field and earn your spot. Every training, every game, any time I get the opportunity, just like here I have to take it and I have to prove to them that I’m worthy of being on the field and playing with that team.”