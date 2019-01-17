Rangnick: Adams will definitely be in squad against Dortmund

Tyler Adams may still be getting accustomed to his new home at RB Leipzig but the 19-year-old is expected to be tossed into the first-team squad this weekend.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder will be in Leipzig’s 18-man squad for Saturday’s top-four showdown against Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick confirmed at Thursday’s press conference. Leipzig travel to the league leaders which could also see Adams’ fellow USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic on the pitch for Dortmund.

“Tyler has trained with us all week,” said Rangnick. “He had a few problems with his adductor after the weekend, but he’s taken part in every session and will definitely be in the squad.”

“Given that he’s only been here just over two weeks, we’re really happy with him so far. We knew that he’s a player who wouldn’t take long to settle in, but there’s still a difference between being with us for a few months and years or just a couple weeks.”

Adams made his Leipzig debut last weekend in their 1-1 friendly draw against Galatasaray. If Adams does get playing time he would follow several other USMNT players who have appeared in Germany’s top-flight this campaign.

“With all respect to the MLS and his development, there’s a difference between being one of the best – if not the best – midfielders in the MLS, and playing in the Bundesliga. So we’ll have to take things step by step, but he’ll definitely be in the squad on Saturday.”

Leipzig currently sits 11 points back of Dortmund in the league table.