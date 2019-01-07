Rivalry week set for August as MLS announces full regular season schedule

Major League Soccer announced every team’s 2019 home opener a few weeks ago, now we know the rest of the regular season schedule.

The season begins on March 2 and conclude on October 6 with all 24 teams in action at the same time. The revamped playoffs begin 13 days later and the year concludes with MLS Cup on November 10.

As in seasons past, each team will play 34 games with 17 of them at home. They will play each of the other 11 teams in their own conference twice and each team in the other conference once.

The new schedule puts dates on many anticipated matches.

The rematch of the 2018 MLS Cup Final will be held at Providence Park on August 18 on national television. The game will air on FS1 and kickoff at 10 p.m. eastern time.

Fans will have to wait for the first ever MLS version of the Ohio Derby between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew. Those two don’t square off until August 10 at MAPFRE Stadium. It will be just the second competitive match between the two clubs. They met in U.S. Open Cup play during FC Cincinnati’s run to the semifinals of the 2017 tournament.

The return leg in Cincinnati is only 15 days later in a nationally televised match on a Sunday evening as part of Rivalry Week.

That weekend starts with a Cascadia clash at Providence Park between the Timbers and Seattle Sounders and also sees the second of two New York Derbies, a 401 Derby between Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact, and it concludes with Los Angeles FC and the LA Galaxy in a Sunday night El Trafico match.

Fans will have to wait for the first ever Ohio Derby between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew. Those two don’t square off until August 10 at MAPFRE Stadium. The return leg in Cincinnati is only 15 days later in a nationally televised match on a Sunday evening.

The full schedule can be viewed here.