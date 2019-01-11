The SBI 2019 MLS Draft Preview

MLS teams have arrived in Chicago for the 2019 MLS Draft with 24 teams looking to add the future faces of their franchises.

Friday’s top pick will go the debutants FC Cincinnati who prepare for their first MLS regular season. FCC will have a slew of talent to choose from with the No. 1 overall selection, including UCLA’s Frankie Amaya, VCU’s Siad Haji, Charlotte’s Callum Montgomery, and Syracuse’s Tajon Buchanan.

SBI has continued their tradition of draft coverage with mock drafts, rankings, and spotlight pieces on some of the most intriguing players in this year’s pool.

Here’s a rundown of all SBI’s 2019 MLS Draft coverage:

SBI Final MLS Draft Big Board (READ)

SBI MLS Draft Player Profiles

Charlotte’s Callum Montgomery found motivation to become the top MLS Draft prospect. (READ)

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siad Haji hopes that his familiarity with being the youngest in a group helps as he prepares for an MLS career. (READ)

After a title-winning season with the University of Maryland, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is ready to translate that over to MLS. (READ)

University of Kentucky forward JJ Williams is aiming to go from a soccer unknown to the top of Friday’s MLS Draft. (READ)

Michigan State’s DeJuan Jones cruised around the traditional route to the MLS Draft. (READ)

MLS Draft Analysis

A projection of who will go where in the first-round of Friday’s MLS Draft. (READ)

FC Cincinnati stockpiled plenty of draft picks which certainly shakes up the 2019 MLS Draft. (READ)