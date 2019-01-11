The SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Final Version)

The 2019 MLS Draft is less than a day away and if you were wondering which players your team should be considering with its draft picks, this is your place to find out.
Here is the final SBI MLS Draft Big Board, which has been built with the help of input from front office personnel and coaches from throughout MLS, as well as scouts and coaches from across the country:
SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Final Version)
(*=Generation Adidas Player, %=international player, $=Canadian domestic)
1. (*) FRANKIE AMAYA, UCLA, Central Midfielder (Bio)
2. (*) SIAD HAJI, VCU, Winger/Midfielder (Bio)
3. ($) CALLUM MONTGOMERY, Charlotte, Centerback (Bio)
4. (*$) TAJON BUCHANAN, Syracuse, Right winger/forward (Bio)
5. (*$) DAYNE ST. CLAIR, Maryland, Goalkeeper (Bio)
6. DEJUAN JONES, Michigan State, Right Winger/RB (Bio)
7. (%) ANDRE SHINIYASHIKI, Denver, Forward (Bio)
8. SANTIAGO PATINO, FIU, Forward (Bio)
9. *J.J. WILLIAMS, Kentucky, Striker (Bio)
10. (*) JOHN NELSON, North Carolina, Left Back (Bio)
11. SERGIO RIVAS, Seattle, Central Midfielder (Bio)
12. AKEEM WARD, Creighton, Right Back (Bio)
13. LOGAN GDULA, Wake Forest, Right Back (Bio)
14. JACOB HAUSER-RAMSEY, UConn, Centerback (Bio)
15. ROY BOATENG, UC-Davis, Centerback (Bio)
16. RYAN SIERAKOWSKI, Michigan State, Striker (Bio)
17. CAMDEN RILEY, Pacific, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)
18. (%) WOUTER VERSTRAATEN, Pacific, Centerback (Bio)
19. (*) GRIFFIN DORSEY, Indiana, Right Winger (Bio)
20. CHASE GASPER, Maryland, Left Back (Bio)
21. RECE BUCKMASTER, Indiana, Right Back (Bio)
22. ($) KAMAL MILLER, Syracuse, Centerback (Bio)
23. (%) ANDERSON ASIEDU, UCLA, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)
24. (%) NILS BRUENING, North Carolina, Striker (Bio)
25. (%) JANOS LOEBE, Fordham, Left Back (Bio)
26. BRAD DUNWELL, Wake Forest, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)
27. (%) PROSPER FIGBE, Virginia, Centerback (Bio)
28. BRENDAN MCDONOUGH, Georgetown, Centerback (Bio)
29. ($) ALEX COMSIA, North Carolina, Centerback (Bio)
30. JOEY PIATCZYC, West Virginia, Central Midfielder (Bio)
31. SAM JUNQUA, California, Left Back (Bio)
32. AMIR BASHTI, Stanford, Forward (Bio)
33. JIMMY HAGUE, Michigan State, Goalkeeper (Bio)
34. (%) DON TCHILAO, Oregon State, Forward (Bio)
35. TOMMY MCCABE, Notre Dame, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)
36. MARCELLO BORGES, Michigan, Left Back (Bio)
37. (%) PATRICK BUNK-ANDERSON, Clemson, Central Defender (Bio)
38. AMAR SEJDIC, Maryland, Central Midfielder (Bio)
39. ABDI MOHAMMED, Akron, Right Back (Bio)
40. HASSANI DOTSON, Oregon State, Central Midfielder (Bio)
41. GEOFF DEE, Louisville, Central Midfielder (Bio)
42. GRANT STONEMAN, Loyola, Defender (Bio)
