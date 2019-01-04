The SBI Show: Episode 283 (with special guest Tony Alfaro)

The SBI Show is back, and just in time to kick off the new year.

Host Ives Galarcep breaks down the Christian Pulisic transfer to Chelsea and touches on the January USMNT camp and the start is the Gregg Berhalter era. He also discusses the coaching changes in MLS, and the upcoming MLS Combine and MLS Draft.

Chivas Guadalajara defender Tony Alfaro joins the show to discuss his move from the Seattle Sounders to the reigning Concacaf club champions, the difficult year he endured in Seattle and the influence of Sigi Schmid, his first pro coach.

Give the show a listen here, or via iTunes, and let us know what you think.