The SBI Show: Episode 284 (2019 MLS Draft Preview)

The 2019 MLS Draft is here, and the latest episode of The SBI Show has you covered on the players to watch, and much more.

Host Ives Galarcep looks ahead to Friday’s draft, discussing the top players available at every position, and what FC Cincinnati could do with the top pick in the draft.

The USMNT January camp is also discussed, as well as the busy January filled with news around MLS, and the recent movements of several Americans Abroad.

Give Episode 284 of The SBI Show a listen here, and share your thoughts on the episode in the comments section below.

