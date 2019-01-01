SBISoccer.com

The Three Amigos American Soccer New Year's Day Special

With the new year upon us, it is time to look back at 2018 in American soccer, and look ahead to what is in store for 2019.

Yahoo Sports writer Doug McIntyre and Paul Tenorio, lead soccer writer at The Athletic, join SBI editor-in-chief and Goal senior writer Ives Galarcep in a special year-end podcast to breakdown all the major storylines in 2018, while also looking ahead to the top storylines in the new year.

Give the special a listen, and let us know what you think, and tell us what you are looking forward to in 2019.

