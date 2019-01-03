Thursday Ticker: Man City hands Liverpool first loss, Pochettino unsure over Eriksen's future, and more

Manchester City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League trophy remained alive as they welcomed Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. After a thrilling 90 minutes, it was the hosts who got the better of the current league-leaders.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane paired with some last gasp defending gave Pep Guardiola’s men a 2-1 home win. The result ended Liverpool’s unbeaten streak in league play and closes the gap to four points in the EPL title race. (REPORT)

Christian Eriksen’s future with the club is in doubt after Pochettino admitted the player’s contract situation is not resolved. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich have upped their offer to £30 million for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. (REPORT)

Chelsea are expecting Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest to be Cesc Fabregas’ final appearance for the club. (REPORT)

The Juventus-AC Milan Supercoppa Final in Saudi Arabia will feature seats reserved solely for men. (REPORT)

Unai Emery rules out a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. (REPORT)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged by the English FA for an ‘abusive gesture’ in last weekend’s loss to Manchester City. (REPORT)

Bournemouth striker and former England Men’s National Team player Jermain Defoe has agreed to terms for an 18-month loan with Scottish Premier League side Rangers. (REPORT)

Aaron Ramsey’s proposed move to Juventus is reportedly inching closer. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

A lot stands in Christian Pulisic’s way at EPL side Chelsea. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the top players for the 2019 MLS Draft. (READ)

Niki Budalic is set to join Orlando City while LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes made roster moves on Wednesday. (READ)

Robert Lewandowski is considering retirement after his time at Bayern Munich while Jurgen Klopp praised Christian Pulisic’s move to Chelsea. (READ)

The Los Angeles Galaxy announced Guillermo Barros Schelotti as their newest manager. (READ)

Christian Pulisic has moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea for $73 million, but will spend the remainder of the 2018-19 season on loan in Germany. (READ)