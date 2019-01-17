Thursday Ticker: Ramsey signs pre-contract with Juventus, Chelsea agree Higuain loan, and more

Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer this summer after over a decade with the Gunners with the departure to be officially announced in February.

The Welshman has agreed to a pre-contract with Italian giants Juventus after completing his medical over the weekend. (REPORT)

Chelsea has agreed to bring in Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain on a six-month loan deal which could later be extended. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid have entered advanced talks with Chelsea to sign Spanish forward Alvaro Morata. (REPORT)

Andrew Robertson is set to commit his future to Liverpool by signing a long-term contract with the current Premier League leaders. (REPORT)

Manchester City are close to signing Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa for £7m. (REPORT)

Leeds United have agreed to a deal which sees goalkeeper Kiko Casilla join the club on a four-and-a-half year contract from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Mousa Dembele has officially left Tottenham Hotspur joining Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig’s rumored interest in Hakan Calhanoglu has diminished after the club’s coach and sporting director Ralf Rangnick said the deal would be “financially impossible”. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

Cameron Carter-Vickers is looking forward to learning from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter. (READ)

Atlanta United sign Josef Martinez to five-year extension. (READ)

Josef Martinez: Atlanta United is my Real Madrid or Barcelona. (READ)

Gregg Berhalter adds Wolff, three others to USMNT technical staff. (READ)

MLS Ticker: Vazquez to depart TFC, Escobar out six to eight weeks, and more. (READ)

Wednesday Ticker: Balotelli set for Marseille move, Bielsa holds surprise press conference, and more. (READ)