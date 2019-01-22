Tim Howard announces he will retire following 2019 season

SBISoccer.com

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s all-time winningest goalkeeper is calling it a career after 2019.

Longtime USMNT star Tim Howard announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will retire after the 2019 Major League Soccer season. Howard, 39, will be heading into his fourth season with the Colorado Rapids after returning to MLS from a long stint in England.

Following 88 appearances with the New Jersey MetroStars from 1998-2003, Howard embarked to Manchester United where he spent four seasons. After heading to Everton on-loan for the 2006-07 campaign, Howard moved fully to the Merseyside club where he would amass 329 appearances in 10 seasons.

Howard is the all-time leader in international appearances for the USMNT with 104, and victories with 55. His 15 saves in the USMNT’s 2-1 second round defeat to Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup is also a record.

The Rapids kick off the 2019 MLS regular season on March 2nd at Portland.

