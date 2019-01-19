Timothy Weah scores on Celtic debut

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Timothy Weah marked his Celtic debut with a goal for the Scottish giants.
The 18-year-old didn’t have to wait long for the goal scoring just fifteen minutes after being substituted onto the field against Airdrieonians in a Scottish FA Cup match.
Weah collected a Dedryck Boyata pass after running in behind the Airdrieonians defense, and coolly tucked home Celtic’s third goal of the match with a first-time finish.
Weah joined the club on loan from PSG where he scored two goals in three matches earlier this season before seeing a lack of playing time due to the French club’s impressive core of attacking players.
Weah’s goal confirmed the win for Celtic as they advance to the next round of the Scottish FA Cup following Saturday’s 3-0 win.
A nice start to his loan. We knew that Weah had talent, what he needed was a place to showcase it and get consistent minutes. The SPL should also help him prepare for the physical type of play that he’ll see in CONCACAF.
With the way things have been playing out during this transfer window this Summer’s Gold Cup selections should be interesting. Many of the players below were only playing at youth/reserve level, or have stepped up their competition level.
Weah @ Celtic should be in good game shape/form.
Adams @ RB should help polish his game
Sargent @ Breman should be in good game shape/form.
Parks @ NYCFC could add to the options with a strong start to the MLS season
Still need more to step up their game or return to form (Robinson, Yedlin, Miazga, Saief, etc…) but overall a positive winter break for the US player pool. Hopefully we’ll find a couple diamonds in the rough during the January Camp.
LikeLike
It was mostly a reserve match for Celtic against a third-tier club, but nice to get off to a good start.
———————————————————————————
Ian Harkes also scored in his Dundee United debut against a third level side today in the Scottish FA Cup.
LikeLike
Nicely done.
LikeLike