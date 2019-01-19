Timothy Weah scores on Celtic debut

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Timothy Weah marked his Celtic debut with a goal for the Scottish giants.

The 18-year-old didn’t have to wait long for the goal scoring just fifteen minutes after being substituted onto the field against Airdrieonians in a Scottish FA Cup match.

Weah collected a Dedryck Boyata pass after running in behind the Airdrieonians defense, and coolly tucked home Celtic’s third goal of the match with a first-time finish.

Making an entrance! Debut and first goal for Tim Weah with @CelticFC! 🇺🇸🙌pic.twitter.com/HzuO6oOoYD — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) January 19, 2019

Weah joined the club on loan from PSG where he scored two goals in three matches earlier this season before seeing a lack of playing time due to the French club’s impressive core of attacking players.

Weah’s goal confirmed the win for Celtic as they advance to the next round of the Scottish FA Cup following Saturday’s 3-0 win.