Tottenham-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will face his toughest competition this weekend since taking over at Manchester United. The Red Devils visit Wembley Stadium to take on in-form Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, looking to keep their winning run under the Icelandic manager alive. Elsewhere in England, West Ham will open the weekend’s games hosting Arsenal in a London Derby.

Barcelona looks to extend their lead at the top of La Liga’s table with a win over Eibar while Atletico Madrid looks to close the gap as they host Levante. Real Madrid are also in action on Sunday as they visit Real Betis who sit just four points behind Los Blancos.

Coppa Italia returns this weekend with Juventus’ visit to Bologna being the headliner. AC Milan will also be in action taking on Sampdoria with the latter playing host. Napoli will host Sassuolo on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs Celta de Vigo

LIGUE 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Lille

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Reims

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs Derby County

LIGA MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs Lobos BUAP

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs América

A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Fulham

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Chelsea vs Newcastle United

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganés vs Huesca

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Valencia vs Real Valladolid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Girona vs Deportivo Alavés

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Villarreal vs Getafe

COPPA ITALIA

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Novara

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Milan

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Juventus

LIGUE 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Amiens SC vs PSG

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Saint-Étienne

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Bordeaux

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Angers SCO

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs Aston Villa

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers

LIGA MX

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Monterrey vs León

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs Querétaro

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Tijuana vs Tigres UANL

ASCENSO MX

8 p.m. – GOLTV – Celaya vs Mineros de Zacatecas

A-LEAGUE

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Sunday

English Premier League

9:15 a.m – NBCSN – Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

11:30 a.m – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atlético Madrid vs Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Eibar

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Coppa Italia

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Fiorentina

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs Benevento

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Sassuolo

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs Rennes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs Montpellier

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs Strasbourg

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs Monaco

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs Puebla

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Morelia

A-League

2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

4 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers