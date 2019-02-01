Transfer Deadline Day Rewind: Palace adds Batshuayi on loan, Tielemans joins Leicester, and more

Thursday marked the end of January’s Transfer Window which allowed European sides the final chance to bolster their squads for the second-half of the season.

Michy Batshuayi, Shinji Kagawa, Youri Tielemans, and Lazar Markovic were only a few of the players who will be suiting up in new colors for the second-half of the European season.

Here’s a round-up of all the day’s European Transfers:

Michy Batshuayi joined Crystal Palace on-loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season. (REPORT)

Fulham acquired winger Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool. (REPORT)

Youri Tielemans joined Leicester City on loan from Monaco. (REPORT)

Emerson joined Barcelona from Atletico Mineiro for £10.5 million. (REPORT)

Shinji Kagawa joined Besiktas on loan from Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Adrien Silva joined Monaco on loan from Leicester City. (REPORT)

Erik Pieters joined Amiens on loan from Stoke City. (REPORT)

Wilfried Bony joined Al-Arabi on loan from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Emile Smith-Rowe joined RB Leipzig on loan from Arsenal. (REPORT)

Reece Oxford joined Augsburg on loan from West Ham United. (REPORT)

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou joined Monaco on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. (REPORT)

Peter Crouch joined Burnley from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. (REPORT)

Havard Nordtveit joined Fulham on loan from Hoffenheim. (REPORT)

Jonny Castro Otto joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Atletico Madrid for £15 million. (REPORT)

Leandro Bacuna joined Cardiff City from Reading for £4 million. (REPORT)

Jan Mlalar joined Brighton & Hove Albion from NK Maribor for an undisclosed fee. (REPORT)

Manchester City signed Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split for £7 million. (REPORT)

Tudor-Cristian Baluta joined Brighton & Hove Albion from FC Viitorul Constanta for an undisclosed fee. (REPORT)

Tom Carroll joined Aston Villa on loan from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Stefan Johansen joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Fulham. (REPORT)

Jacob Murphy joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Newcastle United. (REPORT)

Jefferson Montero joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Andy King joined Derby County on loan from Leicester City. (REPORT)

Achraf Lazaar joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Newcastle United. (REPORT)

David Meyler joined Coventry City on loan from Reading. (REPORT)

Kazaiah Sterling joined Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. (REPORT)

Sam Vokes joined Stoke City from Burnley for an undisclosed fee. (REPORT)

Leo Bonatini joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (REPORT)

Tyrone Mings joined Aston Villa on loan from AFC Bournemouth. (REPORT)

Scott Hogan joined Sheffield United on loan from Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Youssouf Mulumbu joined Kilmarnock on loan from Celtic. (REPORT)

Aboubakar Kamara joined Yeni Malatyaspor on loan from Fulham. (REPORT)