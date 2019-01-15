Tuesday Ticker: Kane out until March with ankle injury, Cech to retire after season, and more

Harry Kane has been a big-time player for Tottenham Hotspur over the years but the England striker now looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury over the weekend.

Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday that Kane has damaged ankle ligaments in his left ankle which will sideline the England captain until March. (REPORT)

David de Gea is happy to extend his stay at Manchester United which is currently set to end in 2020 but wants to be amongst the highest paid players at the club. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard is waiting for Real Madrid to make a move for him as the Belgian refuses to commit his future to Chelsea. (REPORT)

Arsenal’s Petr Cech has announced that he will retire from the sport at the end of the current season. (REPORT)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is ready to leave the club with interest coming from Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss at least two weeks of Liverpool action with a knee injury. (REPORT)

Fulham have signed former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel in hopes of avoiding relegation. (REPORT)

Karim Benzema has decided against surgery on his broken finger with Real Madrid already in an injury crisis. (REPORT)

Barcelona have chosen Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani as a potential backup striker following Munir’s departure. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

De Boer ready to focus on his strengths as Atlanta United head coach. (READ)

David Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. (READ)

Alphonso Davies impresses in Bayern Munich debut. (READ)