Tuesday Ticker: Manchester United will wait to land Koulibaly, Pep 'only wants committed players,' and more

Looking to improve their play defensively, Manchester United are looking to sign Napoli centerback Kalidou Koulibaly and hope that he’ll be available sooner rather than later after Napoli’s exit from Champions League.

However, Napoli refused to negotiate any kind of deal for the Senegal defender, making a summer transfer more likely than a move this month. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, told French outlet RMC that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was the problem at United, not Pogba. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola told the media that he doesn’t “want people who don’t want to stay” at Manchester City after Brahim Diaz’s departure to Madrid. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth joined Gent on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe signed with FC Porto as a free agent. (REPORT)

Timothy Weah is “impatient” to get started at Celtic and targets silverware during his loan spell. (REPORT)

Alfonso Davies called playing for Bayern Munich “a great honor.” (REPORT)

Bayern Munich offered $45 million and the No. 10 shirt for Chelsea academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi. (REPORT)

Barcelona signed 19-year-old defender Jean-Clair Todibo on a free transfer from Toulouse. (REPORT)

Athletic Bilbao has targeted Manchester United’s Ander Herrera and Fernando Llorente for January transfers. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard asked supporters to focus on the pitch for Chelsea’s upcoming Carabao Cup match against Tottenham despite anti-Semitic chants. (REPORT)

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini said that referee Paolo Mazzoleni was right not to suspend Inter Milan’s Boxing Day win over Napoli after racist abuse to Koulibaly. (REPORT)

Egypt was named the host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. (REPORT)

