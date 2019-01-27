Tyler Adams impresses in first start for RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams wasted no time impressing RB Leipzig enough to earn some playing time, and his first impression as a Bundesliga player was a good one.

The young American midfielder started and played the full match in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Adams was excellent in central midfield, providing his trademark tireless defensive work along with efficient passes that helped Leipzig dominate their opponents on the road.

Being put into the starting lineup so quickly bodes well for Adams, who played well enough to keep earning minutes for an RB Leipzig side battling for a top four finish in the Bundesliga.

Adams and RB Leipzig return to action on Friday with a visit to Hannover 96.

What did you think of Adams’ performance? See him settling in as a regular starter for RB Leipzig?

Share your thoughts below.