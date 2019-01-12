SBISoccer.com

Tyler Adams makes RB Leipzig debut in friendly

Americans Abroad

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams has been tossed right into the thick of things with Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old made his debut on Saturday in Leipzig’s 1-1 friendly draw against Turkish giants Galatasaray, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Adams came on in the 46th minute and finally got to play in front of his new fans.

Despite having a 1-0 haltime lead, Leipzig would concede a 55th minute equalizer to Martin Linnes.

Adams became the latest USMNT player to take his talents to Germany, now joining Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and several others.

RB Leipzig, currently fourth in the Bundesliga, returns to domestic play next Saturday against leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Adams meanwhile will be hoping to make his Bundesliga debut for this new club.

    • Johnnyrazor

      Hard to tell formations from the all his touches video I saw but he was playing as a deep center midfielder. Looked like it was probably their 4-4-2 Empty bucket formation not a diamond because most of his touches were on the right.

