Tyler Adams makes RB Leipzig debut in friendly

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams has been tossed right into the thick of things with Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old made his debut on Saturday in Leipzig’s 1-1 friendly draw against Turkish giants Galatasaray, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Adams came on in the 46th minute and finally got to play in front of his new fans.

TYLER ADAMS IS ON! 🇺🇸😍 Our new signing is off the bench as we start the second half – go get 'em, @tyler_adams14! 👊⏳ 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLGS 1-0 (46') pic.twitter.com/mI3vtJpCro — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 12, 2019

Despite having a 1-0 haltime lead, Leipzig would concede a 55th minute equalizer to Martin Linnes.

Adams became the latest USMNT player to take his talents to Germany, now joining Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and several others.

RB Leipzig, currently fourth in the Bundesliga, returns to domestic play next Saturday against leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Adams meanwhile will be hoping to make his Bundesliga debut for this new club.