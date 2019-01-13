U.S. U-18 MNT forward Charlie Kelman scores in pro debut

Not many players are able to find the back of the net on their professional debuts. U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team forward Charlie Kelman did not follow that that trend on Saturday.
Kelman scored with a wonder-goal on his pro debut for English third-tier side Southend United despite a 3-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle.
The 17-year-old chipped the Plymouth keeper from inside his own half which evoked memories of David Beckham’s strike for Manchester United back in 1996.
Kelman, born in the county of Essex, played for the U.S. U-18’s last year and now qualifies to play for the United States after living with his father for six years.
Southend manager Chris Powell stated that Kelman was a “real livewire for us and obviously he’s scored a wonderful goal.” After an amazing debut for Southend, Kelman praised the club for giving him his first opportunity via social media.
Southend, are currently 12th in the EFL League One and next travel to Bradford City on Jan. 19th.
Horrible writing. For those of you wondering…..Kelman’s father is a US citizen. Kelman was born in England but lived in the US for 6 year, in the Dallas area, before returning to the UK with his family. Not 100% sure but I think he played some for the FC Dallas Academy at one point. Always, Kelman has lit up the youth ranks at Southend and is regarded as a very bright talent in the UK. Rumor has it that some Premier League and Championship sides have been following him for a while. The US was alerted to his eligibility by Southend last spring. Kudos to them. He’s one to keep an eye on this spring . Hopefully Tab Ramos is watching, too.
So where is his father from? Or where did he live with his father to get US eligibility?
