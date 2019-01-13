U.S. U-18 MNT forward Charlie Kelman scores in pro debut

Not many players are able to find the back of the net on their professional debuts. U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team forward Charlie Kelman did not follow that that trend on Saturday.

Kelman scored with a wonder-goal on his pro debut for English third-tier side Southend United despite a 3-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

The 17-year-old chipped the Plymouth keeper from inside his own half which evoked memories of David Beckham’s strike for Manchester United back in 1996.

Kelman, born in the county of Essex, played for the U.S. U-18’s last year and now qualifies to play for the United States after living with his father for six years.

Southend manager Chris Powell stated that Kelman was a “real livewire for us and obviously he’s scored a wonderful goal.” After an amazing debut for Southend, Kelman praised the club for giving him his first opportunity via social media.

Thank you to all the staff @SUFCRootsHall and @SUFCYouth for believing in me and giving me this opportunity at such a young age I couldn’t be more grateful I won’t stop here and @DruYearwood 50 appearances congrats !❤️ — Charlie Kelman (@CharlieKelman0) January 12, 2019

Southend, are currently 12th in the EFL League One and next travel to Bradford City on Jan. 19th.