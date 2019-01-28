USMNT beats Panama in Berhalter's first match as head coach

It was sloppy at times and not many fans were there to witness it, but Gregg Berhalter opened his tenure as U.S. Men’s National Team head coach with a victory.
Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman, and Christian Ramirez scored for the USMNT as they took down Panama by a 3-0 score.
The USMNT did well to create chances with some excellent attacking moves throughout the first half. Mihailovic provided the long awaited opening goal in the 40th minute on a play that began with Nick Lima picking out a wide run from Corey Baird. The reigning MLS Rookie of the Year played a perfect pass to Mihailovic, who had no trouble blasting a shot past Eddie Roberts.
The insurance goal came in the 80th minute thanks to another strong play by Lima. Panama tried to break out following a corner, but the San Jose Earthquakes defender put in a hard tackle to win the ball back. He then took a couple touches before playing a picture perfect cross for Zimmerman, who finished the chance with ease.
Ramirez added a third in the 89th minute to finish out the scoreline. He was left wide open to tap in a Jonathan Lewis cross.
Despite the goals, the USMNT did struggle to finish at times during the match. They had 17 total shots, but many were well off target and could have been better hit. Others were from open chances but were straight into the keeper. The two late goals made up for the misses however in what turned out to be a positive start to the Gregg Berhalter era.
The USMNT has one more friendly to conclude January Camp. They will travel up to San Jose to take on Costa Rica on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. eastern time.
It’s a start. Maybe Costa Rica will be a better test to measure the team.. Too often didn’t move the ball quickly enough and it always drives me crazy when you have a possible attack broken up by a back pass that accomplishes only one thing–to break up the attack. With a more attacking mind set they probably could have created another half dozen chances and even with what they did create the could have easily scored another 2 or 3 goals. Some decent play, but it was helped by the low quality of the opposition. Not reassuring when they had trouble with the high press in the second half. I thought Lletget looked good on a couple of occasions. His stint reminded me why he seemed to be a promising play maker in the past, before his injury. I’m anxious to see the team in the games in March when, hopefully, we have most all of our European players
LikeLike
About what most of us expected in this match. Panama sat back and defended with 10 behind the ball and encouraged the US to get sucked in so that they could counter. With the lack of form and chemistry the US did OK, but needed to be more ruthless in the final 3rd and needed to shift the attack more quickly.
I quickly tired of Twellman constantly sucking up to Bradley. Stating multiple times that Bradley playing the CDM role would allow Adams to play the role that Lima played tonight.
Maybe it’s me, but I’d rather have Adams & McKennie (2 Bundesliga CMs) playing at their natural position with Yedlin (an EPL RB) playing the Lima roll; than having Bradley as a starter. Bradley may still have a role to play with this team, but when everyone is available he’s a Bench guy (at best).
Mihailovic was a bright spot for me. A bit more seasoning and he could be a nice attacking sub for the US. He should get a chance to cut his teeth with the U-23 qualification than get brought back next January as a more complete player.
Overall no-one stood out enough for me to consider them a Got to Have once the Europeans are available. However, Steffen, Zimmerman, Long, Baird, Mihailovic, Bradley, & Zardes didn’t hurt their standings either.
LikeLike
You have to understand a little bit of the system to get at what Twellman is trying to say. Yes, technically Lima was the RB, but for Berhalter the RB (Afful at Columbus) pushes forward tucking inside of the RW when possession is established as another CM which allows the CAM (Higuain for Columbus, Mihailovic tonight) to push further up as a second striker. When possession is lost the RB slides back from the central midfield into the traditional outside defender. McKennie and Adams are not #6s, the role that Bradley played tonight is not their natural position no more than it was Bradley’s natural position 5 years ago. They are better in the #8 role where they can play as Roldan did tonight making late runs into the box. Both Adams and McKennie need to play with another DM, they are not at this point in their careers best suited to play the lone #6 role. Yedlin’s skill set is to be athletic and make runs down the flank and put in crosses, and his crossing has only gotten marginally better. If you want a RB to keep possession, be involved in the offense, and still be able to cover defensively I think its open for debate if that is Yedlin (no matter what league he plays in). I don’t know that we need to read to much into one match, with a full complement of players Pulisic could be that RW player and be well suited doing the tucking in with Yedlin outside of him, but it is not insane when you look at how Berhalter has used his RB in the past to consider Adams. Bradley had no legs by August last season, he looked spry tonight, but how he holds up over the course of the season will determine how useful he is for USMNT going forward.
LikeLike
Today Tyler Adams seemed to be playing something a lot like a #6 and the match commentator seemed to think he was playing that role. As for McKe4nnie, he started out last year mostly as a 6, but Schalke seem to be moving him around to several spots. One game a few weeks ago they seemed to have him as a CAM, so there’s no telling what his club position is. Whatever, although I’m not strongly pro or anti-Bradley, there is no reason why we need him. We have enough good, younger and speedier midfielders than Bradley and he won’t be around for 2022, so why play him much now?
LikeLike
Remember Trinidad and Tobago . Bradley can wear a USMNT jersey if he’s sitting at a bar. That about it. Made the most basic pass every touch . Best play was defensive running down a counter in the 2nd half . Let’s move on . Tyler Adams . John brooks . Pulisic . Anybody but Bradley in the middle
LikeLike
Good start. I’ll take it.
LikeLike
WOW…talk about changing things around and different player selections 😳. OK Panama’s team was not solid, and the players were ALL HOME BASED (not to mention young)….
FW Abdiel Arroyo (age 25) Panama – Árabe Unido
FW Ernesto Sinclair (age 29) Panama – Costa del Este
GK Eddie Roberts (age 24) Panama – CAI La Chorrera
DF Fidel Escobar (age 24) Panama – Sporting San Miguelito
DF Francisco Palacios (age 28) Panama – San Francisco
DF Guillermo Benítez (age 19) Panama – Plaza Amador
DF Édgar Góndola (age 25) Panama – Costa del Este
MF Adalberto Carrasquilla (age 20) Panama – Tauro
MF Omar Browne (age 24) Panama – CAI La Chorrera
MF Luis Cañate (age 22) Panama – Árabe Unido
MF Ernesto Walker (age 19) Panama – Plaza Amador
…..but when was the last time we COMPLETELY dominated a National team, any National team 😆🤣?
–
And what was up with Berhalter’s player placement???? 🤔
Playing Djordje Mihailovic, a CM / CAM as a forward?
Playing Jeremy Ebobisse, a CF as a LEFT winger?
Playing Corey Baird, a CF / LM / LW as a RIGHT winger?
Playing Nick Lima, a RB as a RIGHT central mifielder?
Walker Zimmerman playing high up the field that lead to a goal
Playing with Bradley on the Field?
A guess I shouldn’t complain as it seemed like target practice out there. Maybe Panama were just as confused with the USMNT setup as I was lol 😆🤣.
LikeLike
There was a corner kick, which was way Zimmerman was upfield.
LikeLike
I am sure the Bradley haters will weigh in.
–
Here is food for thought, even Taylor Twellman managed to explain that the talk was that Bradley was the most technical player in camp and the one with the best soccer sense.
–
For those who might like a bit of history, Bradley played his first USMNT game vs Venezuela in 2006 in the second of 3 friendlies prior to the 2006 WC and was the last player cut for the 2006 WC. Josh Wolff started the Venezuela game while Berhalter was called into the squad that day as a replacement for the injured Cory Gibbs.
Bradley’s 2nd substitute appearance was against Latvia in the last of the WC send-off games. Wolff and Behrhalter were unused subs.
LikeLike
“even Taylor Twellman managed to explain that the talk was that Bradley was the most technical player in camp”….lol😆, with all those KIDS in camp he better be, that’s why he is there. A former captain of the USMNT, among these kids, he SHOULD AT LEAST be “the most technical player” as most of these players were making their debut but it won’t be like that with the “A” team tho 😏
LikeLike
The biggest question that remains unanswered at this point is why on earth was this match played at University of Phoenix Stadium?
LikeLike
Kinda weird no doubt. Possible that it was just a case of a good deal to re-use the same turf that had been put down for the Fiesta Bowl Seems that USSF/Berhalter made a conscious choice to avoid the traditional venue for the camp/friendly (i.e. Carson CA / StubHub Center). So they went south to Chula Vista for the camp, and rather than use a badly out-of-season pitch like we usually see in the January LA friendly, they went to AZ. Meh. Empty thought the stadium was, I have to say the larger, nicer pitch made this a more watchable event than the usual January friendly…..
LikeLike