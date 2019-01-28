USMNT beats Panama in Berhalter's first match as head coach

It was sloppy at times and not many fans were there to witness it, but Gregg Berhalter opened his tenure as U.S. Men’s National Team head coach with a victory.

Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman, and Christian Ramirez scored for the USMNT as they took down Panama by a 3-0 score.

The USMNT did well to create chances with some excellent attacking moves throughout the first half. Mihailovic provided the long awaited opening goal in the 40th minute on a play that began with Nick Lima picking out a wide run from Corey Baird. The reigning MLS Rookie of the Year played a perfect pass to Mihailovic, who had no trouble blasting a shot past Eddie Roberts.

The insurance goal came in the 80th minute thanks to another strong play by Lima. Panama tried to break out following a corner, but the San Jose Earthquakes defender put in a hard tackle to win the ball back. He then took a couple touches before playing a picture perfect cross for Zimmerman, who finished the chance with ease.

Ramirez added a third in the 89th minute to finish out the scoreline. He was left wide open to tap in a Jonathan Lewis cross.

Despite the goals, the USMNT did struggle to finish at times during the match. They had 17 total shots, but many were well off target and could have been better hit. Others were from open chances but were straight into the keeper. The two late goals made up for the misses however in what turned out to be a positive start to the Gregg Berhalter era.

The USMNT has one more friendly to conclude January Camp. They will travel up to San Jose to take on Costa Rica on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. eastern time.