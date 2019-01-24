USMNT to play Chile in Houston in March

One of the first two games for the U.S. Men’s National Team full first team under head coach Gregg Berhalter will take place in Houston.

The USMNT will play host to Chile on March 26 at BBVA Compass Stadium as part of its preparations for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“We’re thrilled to have an opponent of Chile’s caliber as we continue to build our team towards the Gold Cup,” Berhalter said. “Houston fans have shown fantastic support for the National Team, so we think BBVA Compass Stadium is an ideal venue to compete in.”

The March contest against Chile will be the second of two games played during the March international break in which we’ll get to see the full first team play under Berhalter’s direction for the first time.

The other friendly for the March international window has yet to be announced.