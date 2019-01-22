Vela 'happy' at LAFC, but isn’t ruling out move to Barcelona

Mexican National Team forward Carlos Vela is the face of Los Angeles Football Club and is currently “happy” with the second-year club. Even at 29-years-old, Vela has continued to produce consistently and make a major impact in his debut MLS season.

However, happiness alone doesn’t mean he’s definitely willing to stay if other, bigger clubs are interested in him and he hasn’t ruled out a move to Barcelona amidst rumors of a potential January move back to La Liga.

“They are issues for clubs and agents,” Vela told ESPN. “I’m relaxed, working on the preseason and the most important thing is to be happy in the place you are. In the future, we’ll see what happens.

“Whatever I decide or happens I’ll be happy because I’m loving being in Los Angeles with my team enjoying the day-to-day and I don’t have anything to lose in that case.”

Vela was LAFC’s first designated player signing last year and immediately became the face of the franchise. He scored 14 goals while tallying 13 assists in 28 appearances during the regular season to help guide the expansion side to the playoffs.

He was also the seventh player since 2010 to score 13-or-more goals and tally 13-or-more assists in a season.

“I enjoyed [the first season] a lot,” he added. “This year I’ll take on more and I can give more to this club and this league. I’ll work to that end.”

Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, Vela spent eight years in La Liga with Real Sociedad and CA Osasuna (now a second-tier side), recording 252 appearances and scoring 76 goals.

Vela would be a welcome addition to an attacking front that already showcases the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi. Vela’s versatility to play either in the middle or out wide could benefit Barcelona’s attacking front as they prepare for their Champion’s League Round of 16 matchup against Lyon next month.

Should he stay in MLS, Vela and LAFC open the regular-season on March 3rd against Sporting KC.